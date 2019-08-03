New Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse owners officially take charge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new owners at Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse are eager to continue a 139-year legacy.
Deb and Kevin Newman have officially taken ownership of the business and take pride in the fact they can now be part of some of life’s biggest moments.
“I would say one of the things we’re looking forward to is helping people celebrate life’s special events or honoring people in their lives. That’s a pretty awesome thing, so we’re excited to play a small part in people’s lives,” Deb Newman said.
“It’s great I mean we are really excited to continue the legacy and really just kind of like you say put our stamp on it and continue to move the business forward,” added Kevin Newman.
The couple adds that there will be new items in stock within the next couple weeks.
