St. Peter American Legion Post 37 raising money to renovate

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is raising money with a silent auction to renovate the Legion to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but the evening is about much more than getting a good deal on a gift basket.
Thanks to community support, various items were donated to help the legion meet their $10,000 goal.
“We’re really focusing on ADA compliance. We’d like to redo the bathrooms to make them ADA compliant and also with our entry ways making sure they’re wide enough, making it a little bit more handicap accessible for our again population,” said a volunteer for the event, Kris Sack.
Donations from the community in support of the legion’s efforts range from gift cards to vacations, but the largest donation of them all takes the cake.
“We have recently been gifted the Whiskey River property, we are now in negotiations to sell that, we have a purchase agreement, so in the middle of August we’re hopefully going to close,” said commander of the American Legion Post 37, Dave Arpin.
The legion’s efforts are about much more than complying with the ADA.
“We’d like to offer a place for veterans to come share their stories, remember the good times, the bad, and raise a glass for the ones that are lost and we want to preserve that for upcoming generations,” said Sack.
