Vikings only 7 days away from first pre-season game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Vikings are just one week away from their first preseason contest of 2019.
The Vikings will open up preseason play on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
Minnesota then plays host to the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 18 before battling the Arizona Cardinals at home on the Aug. 24.
The Vikings wrap up preseason play with a contest against the Buffalo Bills on August 29 before opening up regular season play against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8.
Right now, the team is in the middle of training camp, working on a number of things ahead of the upcoming season.
“Ultimately, I and we are going to be evaluated on things far from training camp," Vikings’ Quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "It’s going to come down to those 16 games and beyond that. Unfortunately, you grind in training camp, then it comes to Labor Day, and I’ve put in all this work, but I have nothing to show for it. Whether it’s really good or bad, you have to translate it into a good season.”
You can catch all the Vikings’ pre-season action on Fox 12 Mankato.
