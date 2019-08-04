Little Free Libraries continue to pop up around southern Minnesota ten years after the original

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you have a keen eye, you may have noticed Little Free Libraries popping up around southern Minnesota.
The concept of a Little Free Library is simple, and it started ten years ago in Wisconsin.
You can take a book, read a book, either keep the book or return it and donate a book all for free.
Deb Huettl and her husband, Wayne decided to build their own Little Free Library in front of their house in Mankato about a year ago after reading about them.
“We grew up reading, and we want kids to start enjoying it again. So that’s when we started to do this, and before long we had a bench, and families will come and sit on the bench. Or kids will come and read a book, take one back and switch them out," Deb said.
It was Wayne who did most of the building.
“Once I got it, the main part built, then I just had to get a little creative on it. Take doors and cut them down and mill them out for windows," said Wayne.
Those interested in starting their own Little Free Library can visit littlefreelibrary.org.
From there, people can register, find out tips on how to build their library and more.
Libraries can even be added to an official map.
The map above, courtesy of littlefreelibrary.org, shows how many Little Free Libraries are located in the state of Minnesota, with many in southern Minnesota as well.
Wayne said the cabinet on their Little Free Library is refurbished.
Some of their books are donated, and some they've bought themselves.
The Huettls said building is what takes the longest.
Otherwise, they said their library keeps itself full most of the time.
Deb said it’s fun to see others take a book from their library.
“And people will bring books, put them on our front porch, or they’ll put them inside of here and we’ve got books for babies to grandparents," she said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.