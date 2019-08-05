MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Farmers Market Week and Gov. Tim Walz kicked things off Sunday with a public event at the historic Saint Paul Farmers Market.
He and Agriculture Commissioner Tom Peterson met with locals today to celebrate the important role farmers and farmers markets play in the nation's food system, according to a press release.
National Farmers' Market week is August fourth through tenth.
And there are many ways you can get in on the fun in our area this week.
In fact, there are more than 190 local farmers markets registered in the state of Minnesota. Here’s the full list.
The Mankato Farmers’ market is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
The St. Peter Farmers’ market is open on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The Northfield Area Farmers’ market is open Tuesday and Friday at 11:45 and Saturday at nine a.m.
