Judges pick best ribs of RibFest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today was the final day of RibFest, and everyone wants to know who had the best ribs.
KEYC News 12’s Tom Clements and Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad were among the judging panel.
Ribs and pork were judged based on sight, smell and taste.
“It was very fun. It was very interesting, because each one was different," said Massad.
Porky Chicks took the title for best ribs. The people’s choice award went to Big Boned BBQ.
“If you come out here, everybody I think is a winner. There were no bad ribs, no bad pulled pork here. It’s really hard to judge. So, you kind of keep on going back and forth on your judging," Clements said.
