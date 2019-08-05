Mankato Saddle Club hosted the SCSCA Horse Show

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of riders and their horses from saddle clubs in the South Central Saddle Club Association (SCSCA) were invited to Lake Crystal for today’s horse show, in hopes to qualify for the Western Saddle Clubs Association (WSCA) Championship Show in late September where around 12,000 horses compete every year.
Today's competition had two divisions, performance–based and timed events.
The timed events have horses conditioned for speed, coordination and efficiency.
“It’s extremely competitive, a horse that is good in the speed events needs to have a high energy level and really want to run and yet be really controllable,” member of the Mankato Saddle Club Suzette Johnson said.
The performance events have a different dynamic, focusing on the horses’ manners.
“That horse should look very quiet and smooth, easy to ride. Something that you would want to ride across country,” Johnson said.
The competition showcased professional and amateur riders across five age divisions, ranging from riders getting their start to old time riders.
Johnson has been a member of the Mankato Saddle Club since 1961.
“Yes, long. I got involved in 4–H and there’s several members of my (horse club). We’re still doing this, we’re still here. Our families have done it, it really was the catapult for me... that and hounding my parents relentlessly until I got a pony,” Johnson said.
It's a similar life–long passion for Ben Sparks, now sharing it with his three daughters.
“For me, it’s some of my proudest moments with what my kids have done with their horses. I’ve trained some horses and then I’ve passed them onto my kids and they’ve been successful with it,” Sparks said.
Sparks and Johnson agreed that owning a horse comes with life–long lessons.
“They got to get up every day, they would help me with the chores, you got to bail hay. Whatever that might be, they claim the horse they have to take care of it, they have to make sure it’s healthy," Sparks said.
