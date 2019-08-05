No injuries reported after car starts on fire near Arlington

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reported to a call of a vehicle on fire Monday.
Benjamin Westphalen, 16, of Arlington was driving west on Highway 5 in a 2012 Kia Optima around 12 p.m. The vehicle began smoking approximately three miles west of Arlington.
Westphalen pulled the vehicle to the side of the road when the vehicle began smoking. The vehicle started on fire shortly after he had pulled the car over.
The Arlington Fire Department extinguished the fire. There were no injuries reported.
