Police: Woman suffers medical emergency, drives through convenience store in Ruthven

RUTHVEN, IA. (KEYC) -Authorities in northern Iowa say a woman suffered a medical emergency when she drove into the front of a convenience store.
It happened at 1:30 Saturday afternoon at Lakeland EZ Stop on Old Highway 18 in Ruthven.
The Palo County Sheriff's Office says Jeanette Lappegard was stopped north of the gas pumps when her vehicle began to travel southeast, eventually striking the front door area of the store before coming to rest inside.
Lappegard was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment of an unspecified medical issue.
Damage to her vehicle was estimated at $2300. Police say damage to the Lakeland Store is still unknown.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.