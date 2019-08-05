Rep. Hagedorn to host U.S. Sec. of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in Mankato Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn will host U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and southern Minnesota agriculture industry leaders for an agriculture roundtable in Mankato Wednesday.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Secretary Perdue to southern Minnesota where agriculture is the backbone of the region,” said Hagedorn in a written statement from his office. “Our agriculture producers create the best products in the world and we want to hear their feedback on markets, growing conditions, hiring, regulations and more. I expect we’ll have an opportunity to discuss how the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement will help the local economy. Our goal is to ensure Washington is attentive to the agriculture industry,” Hagedorn added in the statement.
The congressman will also be participating in an ag session on the farm economy at Farmfest. That event takes place at 10:30 on Wednesday in the Wick Building. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Senator Tina Smith as well as Minnesota’s 2nd, 3rd and 8th congressional district representatives will be there.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.