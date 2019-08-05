Security at large events

(KEYC) - Recent shootings are shining a spotlight on security protocol at events like Rib Fest, town gatherings and concerts.
For the most part, there is an increase in security no matter where you go... whether you attend a ballgame, get on a plane or go to school.
Commander Dean Barstad of the New Ulm Police Department says it's talked about and discussed more now than it was 20–years–ago.
"A lot of the events that we have do coordinate with their own private security staff. A lot of their private security staff are current or former law enforcement members and so we are able to coordinate a little better with them as well so we can maintain the safety of the people attending the events."
Barstad went on to add that communication with the group putting on the event is key so both parties know what to do if a situation does in fact pop up.
