19th annual golf tournament in support of cancer research

LE SEUER, Minn. (KEYC) - 84 players took a swing at cancer for the 19th annual Pink Ribbon Golf Tournament at the Le Sueur Country Club.
Golfers had the day to sport pink, enjoy lunch and a popular golf course, as well as participate in a raffle and silent auction.
The day's proceeds were all donated to local cancer patients and the American Cancer Society for their research.
'Without the American Cancer Society, the face of cancer wouldn’t be what it is today," senior community development director for the American Cancer Society Rick Jeddeloh said.
Jeddeloh, a 9–year cancer survivor, has run the tournament for 6 years.
“I was a basketball coach for 15–years and all of a sudden when I found out I had cancer I had to find something that was different and the American Cancer Society has been that for me,” Jeddeloh said.
Now, his driving force is to contribute to the world for his daughter.
“When I was diagnosed with the cancer my daughter was 2 and she’ll be 11 in about three weeks. So every day I get out of bed it’s so she can grow up in a world when she get to be as old as me where cancer is something that is a chronic disease that we all live with... there’s a vaccine for cancer,” Jeddeloh said.
Jeddeloh says the majority of participants return year after year.
“For them to get together maybe once a year to find a way to fight back against a disease that has affected every single one of us. And, to me that’s the purpose of our golf tournament,” Jeddeloh said.
“It brings people from all walks of like together. You know it doesn’t matter what you do for a living or how old or how young,” golfer Patrick Hough said.
Hough is one of the regulars, he recently moved to North Carolina, and plans to come back annually for the event.
Hough has helped with the event over the years keeping it alive and keeping it close to his heart.
“I lost my mother to cancer many years ago, so it’s always been a cause that’s near and dear to my heart, I love golf, I loved going out and gathering prizes for the tournament... just because I believed in it that much," Hough said.
