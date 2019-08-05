U of M Southern Research and Outreach Center hosting crop seminar August 8

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Southern Minnesota Research and Outreach Center in Waseca is hosting a Sustainable Cropping Systems Seminar in Waseca on Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m. The event features speaker Jeff Coulter, a professor and Extension specialist of corn based cropping systems at the U of M. The goal is to address new and ongoing topics in agriculture and talk about some of the key issues farmers are facing as well. Anyone is invited to attend. It is a free event.