Waseca Garden Club holds its summer garden tour

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Garden Club held its Summer Garden Tour today.
There was a variety of gardens the community got to enjoy, such as a pizza garden of herbs and a brewery garden of hops.
Another garden stop was called the ‘Hosta Haven’ cared for by Jolaine Burnmeister and Greg Pittman.
The two started their 3 acre garden 18 years ago.
And with an area full of trees, the garden requires a certain type of plant.
“And it’s a very shaded location, acreage that we have so I use a lot of shade plants, a lot of Hostas etc... anything that like the shade. The flower accents that I use mostly are the impatiens because they can handle the shade," rural Waseca gardener Jolaine Burnmeister said.
The ‘Hosta Haven’ was one of the seven unique garden stops around Waseca.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.