Whimsy & Weathered: mural vandals step forward, ask for forgiveness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Nearly two weeks after a winged mural was vandalized outside of a Mankato business, the owners say two men have come forward and accepted responsibility.
The new mural outside of Whimsy and Weathered in Old Town was defaced by graffiti on July 22. Within hours, the artist was contacted and repaired the damage.
Owners of Whimsy and Weathered say they recently made the decision to meet with the two men who claimed responsibility, along with their families.
The business says the men asked for forgiveness and agreed to meet with the mural's artist, write letters of apology and complete service hours to the community.
In a Facebook post, Whimsy and Weathered says they have forgiven those responsible and hope their compassion and understanding in this experience inspires others to do the same.
