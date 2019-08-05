YWCA Mankato appoints new Executive Director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato YWCA Board of Directors announced Monday that Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez will be its new Executive Director.
Lopez-Rodriguez will begin her duties in Mankato on Aug. 21.
“YWCA Mankato is thrilled to have Natasha on board,” YWCA Board Chair Jennifer Lurken said in a press release. “Her education and experience provides her with a unique opportunity to bring a fresh perspective and approach to the way we serve the greater Mankato community through advocacy, programs and events centered on our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women."
Lopez-Rodriguez graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University before obtaining a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from DeVry University and is eager to return to Minnesota.
“I was impressed by the commitment to the YWCA mission that is expressed in the programs offered in Mankato,” said Lopez-Rodriguez, a former Financial Education Program Director at the Arizona YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix. “However, the introduction to staff, community members and board members is the type of passion I was looking for in my career. I am excited to make this community home for my family.”
YWCA Mankato is one of only four YWCAs in the state of Minnesota, and its next signature event will be the Women’s Leadership Conference on Nov. 1.
