Blue Earth County Library receives books from Library of Congress

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library received a shipment of new books from the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. Friday.
In total, about 196 materials were gifted to the Blue Earth County Library, which is equivalent to around $5,000 in donations.
Kelly McBride, Blue Earth County Library’s recently appointed Director, travelled to Washington D.C. for the American Library Association’s Annual Conference and Exhibition in June and selected the new material.
The new books include a wide range of categories, ranging from cookbooks and non-fiction to books focusing on travel and decorating.
The shipment is part of the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program, which donates surplus books that are not needed for the Library’s own uses.
“The Library of Congress of was amazing and I had a lot of fun selection materials for our Library,” said Kelly McBride in a Blue Earth County Library press release. “These items will be on our shelves very soon. Patrons will know when they’ve selected one as they will see a Library of Congress stamp inside!”
For more information on the new materials or questions about the Library of Congress, contact the Blue Earth County Library at (507) 304-4001 or by visitng the Blue Earth County Library’s website.
