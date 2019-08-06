Body Concepts collaborates with meditation teacher for a series of classes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Body Concepts of Mankato will be collaborating with a meditation teacher for a 'Beginners Guided Meditation Series.'
Participants will have the opportunity to take the classes in the salt room.
The class is guided by Jinelle Anlea who says the goal is to reach a state of relaxation while reducing stress and anxiety.
Another goal of the class is to educate participants on what meditation is really all about.
“I think the misconceptions are that you have to have a lot of time... you don’t have to have a lot of time, it can be done in a very short period of time. And that it’s hard to do and people think that they aren’t going to be able to figure out how to do it or be able to do it to get their minds to do it. We do have so many thoughts going through our mind. So, it really is hard to envision the fact that you can actually get some inner–peace and some of the relaxation with as much as we have going on,” Body Concepts owner Gari Jo Jordan said.
The series will be available over the course of three weeks with limited spots available.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/882679635442733/ for more information.
