East-West International Education Academy to give away tablets and Chromebooks Thursday

WALDORF, Minn. (KEYC) - The East-West International Education Academy will be giving away free tablets and Chromebooks to students who register for the 2019-2020 school year from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The give-away is open to student in grades K-12.
The school will be giving away 10 tablets per grade to students in Kindergarten to 4th Grade. They will also be giving away 10 Chromebooks per grade to students in grades 5 to 12.
Space is limits on a first come, first served basis.
The East-West International Academy is located at 144 North Street in Waldorf.
