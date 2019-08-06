KEYC News 12 Weather Forecast

Relatively quiet weather across the area today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few storms may reach far western MN late tonight, otherwise the dry conditions will continue. Additional storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and night. A few severe storms are possible, especially over eastern MN. Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat. High pressure then builds in for the end of the work week - promising drier conditions and cooler and less humid air.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.