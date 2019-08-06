KEYC News 12 Weather Forecast

KEYC News 12 This Morning Weather At 6AM 8619
By Tom Clements | August 6, 2019 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 10:01 AM

Relatively quiet weather across the area today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few storms may reach far western MN late tonight, otherwise the dry conditions will continue. Additional storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and night. A few severe storms are possible, especially over eastern MN. Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat. High pressure then builds in for the end of the work week - promising drier conditions and cooler and less humid air.

