Mankato Family YMCA Brother/Sister Program receives donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Big Brother/Sister Program, the Mankato Family YMCA youth mentoring program, has received a large donation.
The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has donated $45,000 to support the program, which pairs children ages 6-14 in the Mankato and North Mankato area with a caring adult.
It’s free for the families that are involved. The donation will help the YMCA with recruitment.
“We’ve always had a waiting list in the mentoring program, it’s a national mentoring gap that we just don’t have enough mentors for all of our kids, and so we really try and recruit hard and so that kids don’t have to wait a long time for our mentor. But right now, currently boys are waiting about two years for a mentor and girls wait about 2 to 3 months for a mentor,"
To learn more about becoming a mentor, visit the Mankato Family YMCA’s website or contact them directly at 507-345-9815.
