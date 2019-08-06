Minnesota represented at National Holstein Convention

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Four area youth with a passion for the dairy industry represented the state of Minnesota at the National Holstein Convention in Appleton, Wisconsin in the end of June making memories and taking home some hardware.
After meeting up by chance at the Minnesota Junior Holstein Convention, Alex Schroeder of Courtland, Kate Schmidt of New Ulm, Grady Schuft of Arlington and Mausten Krueger of Arlington formed a team for the Jr. Quiz Bowl competition.
“We really kind of knew each other before this," said team member, Alex Schroeder.
" I guessk I knew Mausten and I knew Alex and Alex knew Kate and we were all looking for teammates,” said team member Grady Schuft.
The team received second at the state tournament but the first place team was unable to attend and they stepped up to represent the state at the National Holstein Convention.
They were much older teams," said Kate Schmidt.
Despite being the youngest team at the competition, they held their own taking home the sportsmanship award.
“So, it’s technically being okay with losing and shaking each others’ hands, smiling, having fun, even though you lost,” said Schmidt.
“It kind of felt weird to be us four representing the junior Minnesota, felt kind of weird," said Schuft.
They took home more than a ribbon during their time at the competition.
“Guess we all kind of got to know each other a little more and we got to meet new people,” said Schuft.
The youth tested their knowledge in the dairy industry and plan on competing together again next year.
