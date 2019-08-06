MN Office of Traffic Safety: Deadly weekend stretch on Minnesota roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -State officials are stressing safety after a recent deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.
The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety recorded 12 deaths in six crashes from Friday through Monday.
The string of fatalities began when six people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Olmsted County Friday.
That followed with more deadly crashes into the weekend, including a motorcycle passenger being killed when the motorcycle struck a deer, an off duty officer struck and killed with riding his bike, and a double fatality crash in Brown County.
The weekend fatalities pushed Minnesota to over 200 traffic deaths for this year.
Authorities remind all drivers to slow down, pay attention, put away the distractions and buckle up.
