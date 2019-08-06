Multiple roads to close in Mankato Wednesday, Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that multiple roads will be closed for repairs.
Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Riverfront Drive, between Marshall Street and Sibley Parkway, will have a single-lane closure for eastbound traffic. The remainder of the road will remain open throughout the duration of the project. The lane is expected to reopen to traffic on Aug. 14.
Also beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, North Fifth Street, between Main Street and Washington Street, will be closed for paving. The road is expected to reopen later Wednesday.
Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Record Street, between Front Street and Pleasant Street, will be closed for paving. The road is expected reopen later Thursday.
For more information about these road closures, visit the City of Mankato’s website.
