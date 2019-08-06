Plans finalized to transition Crystal Valley Cooperative into child care center in Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) -Plans are finalized for Crystal Valley Cooperative to transition into a child care center in Lake Crystal.
Crystal Valley announced last week its plans to move its main office to Mankato.
The Lake Crystal location will turn into the Little Lakers Early Learning Center.
A study by First Children's Finance found about 95 to 105 children in the area are without child care.
City officials say first floor renovations will begin in early 2020 with anticipated classroom startup next Spring.
The center will be able to serve up to 84 children under the age of six.
The lower level of the building will remain an office space available for lease or rent.
