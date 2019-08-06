Progress being made on New Ulm Gateway project

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction is moving along for the New Ulm Gateway Project.
MnDOT says river levels are finally low enough for crews to make some progress on the bridge over the river.
This follows months of delays brought on by Mother Nature, including in mid-July when one end of the project was at a standstill due to high river levels.
“We’ve been working on the project since the late fall of 2017. We’ve had to deal with long winters and flooding and especially flooding this year with continuous rains from April to July," said Roger Risser of MnDOT District 7.
The new interchange of Highways 14 and 15 on the east side of the river is expected to be open later this month.
