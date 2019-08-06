Reading Garden provides relaxing place for a book

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The town of Janesville is already taking advantage of their brand new reading garden.
A true community effort, this garden is meant for people to come and take in a book while being immersed in nature.
“I think it is going to be a wonderful place for relaxing, enjoying the outdoors, come and read, grab a cup of coffee and just sit and enjoy the atmosphere of downtown Janesville,” said Janesville Matters Co-President Rene Niemczyk.
The brains behind the project is Bradley Budach, a Janesville Life Rank Scout who needed to complete this project to become an Eagle Scout.
He didn't think of it as a chore or a job, Budach took his work seriously and raved about seeing people utilizing it on one of the first days the garden was available.
“My favorite part of the process was probably seeing it all come together because once I saw we had all the mulch here and laid it out," said Budach. "I could just see that it was working out and it was going to work really nice.”
Downtown Janesville has received quite the face-lift in recent years.
Janesville Matters is a group that funds beautification projects downtown.
They were the bank behind the project, but Bradley was a lot of the brains.
“I think this is going to be a really nice place for people to enjoy and sit and read, not just reading but just enjoying being outside," Budach added.
“Anytime you can bring nature to the public in a community this size, I think it’s just wonderful,” Niemczyk said.
Want to check the garden out? There is a grand opening ribbon cutting Aug. 15.
