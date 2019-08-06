Saint Peter Police warns of reported car break-ins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saint Peter Police Department warns residents to lock their cars after a series of reported break-ins.
Police say an unknown person has been reportedly going through unlocked, parked cars on the South side of Saint Peter over the last week or so.
They advise reporting any suspicious activity and to always lock your unattended vehicles as these incidents were all related to apparently unlocked cars.
Saint Peter Police Department: (507) 931-1550
