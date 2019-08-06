Sen. Klobuchar comments on shootings in El Paso, Dayton

LAS VEGAS (KEYC) - Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) spoke about this weekend’s deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, at an event in Las Vegas Monday.
With death totals rising Monday, at least 31 people have been shot and killed in these incidents, with over 50 others injured.
Sen. Klobuchar spoke at AFSCME, the largest trade union of public employees in the United States, where she talked about the role they play in these types of situations.
“It’s just, you think about what people on the front line, those first responders that show up at those scenes, have to do every single day. We have to remember that your work is a calling, and that’s true, but we have to protect you in the work that you do," Sen. Klobuchar said.
Sen. Klobuchar was participating in a forum located in Las Vegas.
