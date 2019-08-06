South Central College received a $200,000 pledge for new welding lab

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Employers have a huge demand for our welding students and really wanted to invest to make sure that the facilities have everything that they need for the future workforce,” South Central College President Annette Parker said.
Parker says the previous welding lab wasn’t equipped for students to be thoroughly seasoned going into the work force.
“Now with the new facilities, we’re going to be able to step it up and even serve more students, because we weren’t meeting the demands of the region,” Parker said.
The college received a $200,000 pledge from six industry partners to the South Central College North Mankato Campus Foundation, which will go towards construction and equipment for a new welding lab.
“It’s really what we are all about is making sure that we are preparing students for the future and making sure our communities are strong and, so, to see the amazing support from our community and our businesses, it’s just so inspiring,” Parker said.
The lab will feature brand-new welding booths, machines and a bigger classroom which will be able to facilitate 10 more students according to President Parker.
Jones Metal pledged $100,000 and five other key investors donated $20,000 each.
“Super excited that South Central College and these key investors have been able to come together and deliver a high–class welding lab that’s going to deliver students to businesses like these into the future,” South Central College Foundation Treasurer Duane Olenius said.
The college received initial legislative bonding for the major renovation and with these key investors, the project was able to add even more.
With that, industry partners and employees today were invited to have lunch and get an inside look at the progress of the Welding Lab.
The lab is set to be completed in 2020.
