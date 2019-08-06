St. Peter celebrates summer with Night to Unite

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Recreation Department hosted their annual summer celebration and Night to Unite.
Every community member was invited to celebrate summer.
The event wouldn't be possible without community support and the partnership between the St. Peter Police and Fire Departments, River's Edge Hospital and Clinic and the city's recreation department.
“River’s Edge has been super supportive for not only this but our bike rodeo and they sponsor many other events we have in town. It’s a big task to get so many organizations together so we meet monthly and everyone has their to-do list and it’s just awesome that they’re always so supportive and willing to volunteer their time and get their tasks done so this event is possible," Program Supervisor for the City of St. Peter’s Recreation Department Kayla Campbell said.
“It’s really important because I think there’s part of the city of St. Peter that not everybody gets to see, so I think coming out here and kind of seeing the different aspects of what kind of makes the city of St. Peter what it is, the different police department, the officers, the fire department and everybody from River’s Edge as well,” Sports Coordinator for the City of St. Peter’s Recreation Department Kolin Bartlett added.
“Everyone can realize who else is in town, we have a lot of different nationalities in town and everyone realizes the big groups that we have so it’s nice that everyone can get together, have some fun, go swimming and kind of hang out," Campbell said.
This is the 11th year for the city's Night to Unite.
