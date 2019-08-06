Support local veterans on root beer float Day

Support local veterans on root beer float Day
By Lauren Andrego | August 6, 2019 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:43 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is national root beer float day, and one local business is getting on the celebration.

You can head to the A&W at the River Hills Mall for a free root beer float Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m.

While the floats are free, donations are encouraged to support the Disabled American Veterans organization, a non-profit that supports veterans of all generations and their families.

“All we do ask is that you donate maybe a little bit to the DAV,” A&W manager Dan Wiener said. “Whether it be the national DAV or the local DAV. And we just ask that you enjoy your root beer floats.”

“It’s just a great tie together,” Brad Hardt, member of the DAV, said. “Last year there was $150,000 raised nationally.”

This year, the national goal is $200,000.

The DAV helps veterans with housing, employment and other day-to-day needs. Donation boxes are located at the registers.

You can learn more about DAV’s mission on their website.

