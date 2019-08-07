Amboy man injured in tractor rollover accident

FARIBAULT COUNTY (KEYC) -A 77 year old Amboy man is hospitalized following a tractor rollover in Faribault County.
Authorities responded to the scene Monday afternoon near Winnebago.
Officials say Dennis Sonnabend was eastbound, mowing in the ditch, when his tractor rolled.
Authorities say Sonnabend managed to push himself away from the tractor to avoid being landed on.
Officials say he left the scene en route to the hospital in Blue Earth before police arrived. The vehicle was stopped in Winnebago, where Sonnabend was transported by ambulance the rest of the way. He was then taken to River’s Edge in St. Peter for further treatment.
