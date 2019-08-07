Brain surgery won’t stop Blue Earth woman from walking down aisle Saturday

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth native and nursing school graduate says brain surgery won’t stop her from walking down the aisle.
In late spring, 24-year-old Christina Anderson began experiencing symptoms of extreme vertigo.
She was in the emergency room on May 2 when a doctor told her it was much worse.
“It took the doctor a long time to come in, so I knew something was up," Anderson said. "And she pulled up to me and she was like, ‘So I’ve got some bad news, honey.’ And I was just like, ‘What now?’”
In an MRI, doctors found hemangioblastoma, a golf ball sized benign brain tumor.
Just five days later, Anderson underwent an eight-hour procedure to remove it.
“I must congratulate her on making such a phenomenal recovery," Dr. Manish Sharma of Mayo Clinic Health System said. "Prior to surgery, it was difficult for her to walk without spinning out of control. Her vision was off. Headache and nausea was a constant accompaniment.”
Dr. Sharma says recovery for this surgery can take weeks to months.
Not only was Anderson walking on her own the day after surgery, but she’ll be walking down the aisle at her wedding in Fairmont Saturday.
