City of North Mankato, Profinium Bank offer new home improvement program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato and Profinium Bank are teaming up to help homeowners make some improvements.
Profinium’s new home improvement program offers loans from $10,000 to $75,000 for owner-occupied single-family homes built before 1995.
The estimated market value of the home also has to sit below $200,000.
“If somebody has an older home they typically need some updating over the years or some deferred maintenance, so they can go in and get this financing to go in and help fix the roof, the siding, windows as well as if they want to do an expansion, add some more living space or some bedrooms they can assist with that as well,” said North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann.
Profinium would work with qualified applicants throughout the loan application process.
The program will be full unveiled within the coming weeks.
