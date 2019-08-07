A coffee and brewery stop in downtown Sleepy Eye set to open at the end of the summer

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A coffee shop by day and a brewery by night.
The Pix Theater on Main Street in downtown Sleepy Eye is deep into the restoration process of what will be known as the Sleepy Eye Brewing and Coffee Company.
The business will offer coffee drinks, like lattes and cold brew, breakfast pastries, sandwiches and soups for lunch.
“We’re going to have one called the Vikings – it’s going to be delicious,” manager Samarah Forster said.
And on the evening/night side, the spot will offer beer.
“We’re going to have the opportunity to partner with the brewery, which will be really fun,” manager David Forster said.
There will be a lot offered for customers to enjoy, but the main attraction will be the buildings distinctive aesthetic.
Owners Karlyn and Adam Armbruster describe the interior as inspired by the 1920′s and 30′s art deco period, with pieces from the former theater and Sleepy Eye.
“We actually have some original wall sconces which have been restored and will hang on the walls. We have old projectors that will sit inside for people to look at. We have a lot of pictures – not only of the theater, but of downtown Sleepy Eye,” Karlyn Armbuster said.
On a normal day, the couple are doctors at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center.
They bought the place in 2017 and were eager to give Sleepy Eye its only coffee shop.
And as you would imagine, the community is very excited about the new feature in town.
“I don’t think we could ask for a more positive response,” David Armbuster said.
"The number one question we get is when are you opening and it’s a hard thing to answer at this point, but we do hope to open in September,” Karlyn Armbuster said.
While the shop is slated to open in September, the brewery portion is not expected to be ready until this winter.
