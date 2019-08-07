Gov. Tim Walz speaks at Farmfest

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz was among those who spoke at Farmfest, Tuesday.
He discussed opportunities in Minnesota agriculture moving forward.
Walz pointed out Minnesota is a leader in biodiesel and biofuels, an area where he said Minnesota should be taking the lead.
He also said Minnesota lawmakers should aim not to provide any more uncertainty in the agriculture community.
“What China did yesterday is really, really bad, and for us in Minnesota, we’ve got to continue to work at finding markets, finding opportunities, being consistent and the best thing we can do is not to have you have to worry about the state legislature," he said.
China’s Commerce Ministry recently announced that Chinese companies will no longer purchase U.S. agriculture products.
