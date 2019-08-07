Indulge Salon & Tanning combines education and care to provide the best for clients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A salon in North Mankato is combining education and care to provide the best for its clients.
Indulge Salon and Tanning owner Tiffany Ward combined her passion for cosmetology and her entrepreneurial spirit to create a place for clients to connect, relax and feel good about themselves.
She accomplishes that through a very detailed training program for all of her service providers, helping them build their own careers, while providing the best service and education to clients.
“Often times we get people that will say if you could just be at home with me in the morning every morning and help me get ready but really our mentality here is we want to be able to give people the skin, the hair, the nails that they need so that they can do it themselves at home,” owner, Indulge Salon & Tanning Tiffany Ward said.
Considering themselves ‘early adapters’ Indulge stays on top of on top of technology advancements within the industry offering spa services including, lashes, waxing, extensions, coloring and corrective hair cutting.
“We have learned multiple techniques on how to cut curly hair, how to style curly hair and then to be able to teach people how to take care of their curly hair. We actually on staff right now, have four curly hair experts," Ward added.
A forward thinker, Ward isn’t limiting herself and believes Indulge will never stop growing.
“We’re just really gracious to be in this community and we love what we do, we have fun with it and we love that we’re able to project that forward and people are happy to come and see us. We’re in a customer service industry but we get to deal with happy guests and happy customers so it’s a pretty fulfilling career," Ward said.
