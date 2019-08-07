Lake Crystal hosts first ever community Night to Unite

“You want to have that face-to-face, that name to name because you will see numerous times over and over it’s not like a large city like Minneapolis where you may see an officer once and never see them again. Here, these guys work the same shift a lot of times they’re in the schools, they’re in the nursing homes, they’re in the assisted-livings so it’s the same people, the same faces and you want to know that their personality types and get to know them personally," Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Mauer said.