Mankato Man charged in alleged stabbing incident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A man is charged after allegedly stabbing another man at a downtown Mankato business.
Ricky Lee Mays of Mankato faces one felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three other misdemeanor charges in Blue Earth County.
According to the criminal complaint, Mays wounded a man after stabbing him while trying to leave a business early Monday morning.
Public Safety says surveillance video shows the alleged victim striking Mays before Mays slashed at him.
Mays told authorities while in Blue Earth County Jail that he was fearful for his life as the man kept persisting so at some point he pulled a knife.
