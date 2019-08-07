Mankato man facing assault charges in knife incident

According to the criminal complaint, 74-year-old Marc Buchanen allegedly threatened his neighbors in a Mankato apartment complex.

Mankato man facing assault charges in knife incident
A Mankato man is charged after allegedly pulling a knife on his neighbor. (Source: BEC Jail)
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 7, 2019 at 11:21 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 11:21 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A Mankato man is charged after allegedly pulling a knife on his neighbor.

According to the criminal complaint, 74-year-old Marc Buchanen allegedly threatened his neighbors in a Mankato apartment complex.

The court statement says Buchanen was demanding $200 that the neighbor denies owing him.

Public Safety was told an argument ensued and that’s when Buchanen went into his apartment and returned with a knife that he later confirmed to authorities was his.

Buchanen is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats of violence

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.