Minnesota agriculture community discusses impacts of tariffs at Farmfest

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmfest officially kicked off Tuesday, and trade and the impact of tariffs on rural Minnesota was the topic of several conversations.
President Trump recently announced a ten percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
China’s Commerce Ministry then announced that Chinese companies will no longer purchase U.S. agriculture products.
Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) state director and soybean farmer Paul Freeman is among many farmers concerned about what the president’s tariffs on China could mean for farmers’ operations.
“I’d like to see something happen on trade. I don’t want to move my product. I’ve got a good product. It’s a quality product. I can compete with anybody in the world," he said.
During a speech at the event Tuesday, Chris Pothen, the vice president of global grain marketing at CHS, addressed the company’s position on trade policy.
The U.S. government must work to expand market access or pursue policies that ensure fair competition," he said.
Soybean farmer and Martin County director for MSGA Lawrence Sukalski agreed trade agreements need to be fair.
“And so I think the right idea is to revisit trade agreements every few years, every six years, eight years, whatever, and to see what changes and make the adjustments," he said.
