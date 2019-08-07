Minnesota Twins host “Minnesota State University, Mankato Night"

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato Office of Alumni Relations partnered with the Minnesota Twins to hold “Minnesota State University, Mankato Night” at Target Field in Minneapolis Tuesday.
Ramon Pinero, director of alumni relations at Minnesota State Mankato, said more than 1,200 “Maverick families and friends” purchased game tickets.
Attendees had an opportunity to attend a pregame event at Target Field Station, tour the field and much more.
The honorary first pitch was thrown by distinguished Minnesota State Mankato alumnus.
A portion of each ticket purchased through this special ticket package will support the Minnesota State University, Mankato Alumni Association.
