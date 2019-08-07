North Mankato unites community, police and emergency responders

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Night Out is an event taking place nationwide to help communities get to know their police officers and emergency responders and North Mankato held their own night on August 6.
With everything from free pizza, a bouncy house and face painting, families in the community enjoyed their evening with local police officers.
The goal of the event is for community members to learn about the person they see driving around in the squad car monitoring and protecting their city.
“People who live in town here, work in town here, engaging with fellow city employees as well as engaging with the public from young to old, building relationships,” said officer Tom Mueller of the North Mankato Police Department.
“They’re always comfortable, they also come to our library and do other programs and this is another collaborative thing that we like to invite the public out to to meet all city staff,” said North Mankato Library director, Katie Heintz.
The next community event is August 9 with the Amazing Race Free Food Friday at the North Mankato Taylor Library for teens ages 13 to 19 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
