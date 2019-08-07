Rep. Hagedorn to host town hall in Freeborn County on Aug. 16

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) will host a town hall in Freeborn County from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 as part of the 21-county town hall event tour.
The town hall will be held at Little Theatre at Southwest Middle School (1601 W. Front St.) in Albert Lea.
Freeborn County residents and constituents of Minnesota’s First District are invited to this event.
Local county attendees who present valid government-issued I.D. will receive priority to ask questions. Questions from residents of other counties within the First District will be addressed as time permits.
For safety purposes, signs and literature disbursements will not be permitted at the town hall.
