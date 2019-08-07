Second Harvest Heartland shines spotlight on hunger issues at Farmfest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -One of the nation's largest food banks is putting the spotlight on the fight against hunger at Farmest this year.
Second Harvest Heartland is at Redwood County event to highlight the issue of hunger in greater Minnesota and the role farmers play.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, one in 11 Minnesotans are food insecure. One in eight kids are food insecure. Half of Minnesotans dealing with food insecurity live in greater Minnesota.
“We benefit from about 250 million pounds of Ag surplus every year, trying to connect that with people that need help," said Allison O’Toole, CEO Of Second Harvest Heartland.
“One of the main programs we partner with is a program called farm to food shelf where farmers can get assistance in packaging and transporting excess produce to a second harvest type program so there are farmers in southern Minnesota that can take advantage that want to make a donation,” says Thom Petersen, Agriculture Commissioner.
Second Harvest Heartland partners with food shelves to distribute about 8 and a half million pounds of 20 different produce varieties to those in need every year in Minnesota.
