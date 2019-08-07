St. Peter native joins Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey staff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey program announced that Luke Regner will be the new Men’s Hockey Director of Operations.
The St. Peter, Minn., native has experience in the industry, previously serving as the Hockey Operations Coordinator at Robert Morris and working as a student assistant for four seasons with the University of Wisconsin Men’s Hockey program.
Regner’s role at Minnesota State will consist of video coordination, breaking down game tapes, preparation and pre-scouting for upcoming opponents, team travel coordination and community relations.
The Mavericks boasted a record of 32-8-2 in the 2018-2019 season. The Mavericks will start the season against Mount Royal in an exhibition game on Oct. 5 and Arizona State on Oct. 11 and 12.
