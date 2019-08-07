Sweet corn season in full swing for Sasse Sweet Corn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Sweet corn season is in full swing and Sasse Sweet Corn in Le Sueur is keeping busy this season while priding themselves on maintaining tradition.
“And it eventually grew into something way more than I could imagine,” said Brad Sasse of Sasse Sweet Corn.
Sasse Sweet Corn started their adventure 18 years ago, and is growing with the demand of their product.
“When we started it wasn’t even a tenth of an acre and we grow 17 acres now,” said Sasse.
“The boys were sixth and eighth grade, the Green Giant just shut down so they didn’t have summer jobs so we were trying to figure out some way to make some money, so we started selling out of the back of the pickup, I mean we were all over town,” said Sasse.
Ever since it started, they pride themselves on keeping it old school, specifically their corn seed, which has been in the operation for years thanks to Green Giant.
“It was one of these varieties, I’ve never tasted corn like that, my dad worked for green giant his whole life so I knew sweet corn, it was the best sweet corn I’ve ever had and so that’s how it got started,” said Sasse.
“The way that the varieties have been changing nowadays, it’s hard to find something the way it used to be and Green Giant was kind of the founding of this town and it was a really big deal, so it’s just nice to bring that back for a lot of people and bring back a lot of memories," said Mitchell Sasse of Sasse Sweet Corn.
The extra funds from the sweet corn are needed in this day and age.
“With the rising cost of everything, seed, chemical, fertilizer, all that stuff. It does make it hard for three people to live off of a one size farm operation unless you got the acres to back it up,” said Mitchell Sasse.
Sasse said they will be in the Pizza Ranch Parking lot in Le Sueur for three more weeks. Weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays they open at 8 a.m. with Sunday hours starting at 10 a.m.
