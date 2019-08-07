Waseca Police searching for vandals who shot out multiple car windows

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Police Department is offering a 500 dollar reward leading to the arrest of suspects who shot out multiple vehicle windows.
Authorities say they've taken a dozen reports of vehicle windows being shot out just within the last 48 hours.
A string of the same type of crimes was first reported mid-July, but officials say the activity stopped, until now.
Authorities believe the windows are being destroyed with bullets from a pellet gun. All of the incidents happened during the overnight hours.
“The consistency’s are that most of them have been pretty much every in neighborhood except for the southwest neighborhood - so northeast and southeast and now with the latest streak the northwest neighborhood has been hit a little more. So, we’re just asking that people really keep an eye out and report the damage to us if their vehicle has been damaged,” says Capt. Kris Markeson with the Waseca Police Department.
Anyone with information or footage that may have been captured on a home security camera is asked to contact the Waseca Police Department.
