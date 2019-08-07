Women with Heart Luncheon attracts record number of attendees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women With Heart Luncheon attracted a record 675 people to the Mankato Civic Center Grant Hall Wednesday afternoon.
Every year, women from Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties come together to give to those in need.
This year’s topic was mental health.
The event hopes to remove the stigma associated with mental health.
“It’s so important to keep this issue in front of everyone so we can help each other out," said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. "Every day we all feel anxiety, we all feel aspects of mental health, mental wellness, where if we just help each other out our days will be much brighter.”
The United Way’s Women With Heart Luncheon serves as the Mankato Area United Way’s kickoff event for their 2020 campaign.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved